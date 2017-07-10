Earlier this summer, Samsung offered a $200 trade-in deal with the Galaxy S8. But it turns out not everything was as clear-cut as it appeared.
Back in May, Samsung started selling an unlocked version of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ on its e-commerce portal, and with it offered $200 towards the phone with a valid trade-in. The beauty of the deal was that Samsung didn't (at least not on the surface) put a limit on what phones could be considered for the trade-in; any device, as long as it was in good working order, would be valid.
But soon after the program began, and people started shipping their older phones to Samsung, they received rejection emails telling them that phones they thought would be eligible for the program weren't, and they would be charged $175 and wouldn't get the traded phone back — even phones deemed ineligible for the program are worth $25.
msp151807-02-2017 02:34 PM“
This deserves its own thread. I am really stunned that they could be so incredibly stupid. Yeah, some people would try to take advantage of the 200 trade in offer on the S8's and some did. Loudly so. But rejecting phones that actually do qualify is a bad bad move. People who sent in good condition, working iPhone 4's, Galaxy S6's, Note 5's ,etc. were rejected and then charged $175. Some...Reply
The issue mainly stems, according to people in our forum and on Reddit, from the inconsistent application of Samsung's trade-in terms and conditions, which states that all units submitted to the program must be of good working order, and must have a functioning display, no cracks or breaks, not be on a carrier blacklist, not have any reactivation locks, and must have clean, factory-reset software.
These things all seem obvious, but some people have received emails that stated their seemingly "good working order" phones were ineligible for the deal, and because Samsung has the last word on the decision (and keeps the phones) many users have been frustrated by the opaqueness of the proposition (which is now over, for what it's worth).
Some, however, have fared better:
clownin7207-03-2017 06:39 AM“
I did this promo about 3 weeks ago on the at&t variant and was really skeptical about it. After reading everywhere and a chat with Samsung support I sent in an old old HTC phone. Got an email last week saying it was accepted. I guess I was a lucky one.Reply
Many people decided, perhaps justifiably, to sit the deal out, despite its tantalizing proposition:
trucksmoveamerica#AC07-02-2017 06:30 PM“
I stated in another post that this is a disaster in the making, I was told that any phone is OK so it won't be an issue. I stand by my initial post, this has disaster written all over it, anything that involves Samsung directly is a disaster coming. I won't deal with Samsung directly ever again, the last $99 promo for the S8 sucked, I got my promo, but it was a rough ride and a lot got...Reply
What about you? Have you experienced a problem with this deal?
Have you had trouble with the $200 Galaxy S8 trade-in deal?
Something similar is happening with Verizon as well regarding the S8.
I ordered the phone with this promo on 6/22- order tracking claims it's been backordered ever since, even though it's been showing "ships in 5 to 7 days" when I go to the S8 site to order a new one- they've been showing that status for over about 10 days now. When I ordered it said backordered for 1 to 2 weeks- which we're clearly past. At anyrate, I saw many having trouble with the trade in, so I've attempted to cancel my order via their web site cancellation process 5 days ago. Just checked and no cancellation has happened and still shows backordered. Numbskulls.
There is a double scam going on, not only was the phone backordered forever, (why offer promotion if you do not have stock?), if you try to cancel online it won't actually cancel order. Make sure you call in to rep and cancel and get a confirmation number and an email showing you cancelled.
Exactly how do you run a promotion on stock you dont have!! To markup your revenue - fraud
I like seeing Android Central at work.
Thanks for responding to threads like this.
I picked this up in the Trending forums some days ago, though it's nothing to do with me.
I was hoping for AC to reach out for some response, but maybe that's in the pipeline.
It sounds like different managers have different ideas about how to process these when they come in.
I thought this incompetence only happens in the UK.
3 full weeks come Friday! Insane for a company this size - but then I know Bixby is a fail and won't be hardware button on the S9 - so perhaps skip and just wait - bye bye Samsung pay