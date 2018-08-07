After months of beta testing, yesterday saw Google officially announce the name of Android 9 (Pie) and roll out the new update to all Pixel and Pixel 2 owners. Essential also managed to push the Pie update to Essential Phone owners on the very same day, and we'll likely hear from other OEMs that were in the Beta Program about their update plans in the near future.

It's still early days for Pie, but looking through the AC forums, it would appear that a lot of our members are already rocking the all-new software.