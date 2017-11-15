Bixby's been out for a few months at this point, and this is how some of our forum users choose to deal with Samsung's virtual assistant.

If you're the owner of a Galaxy S8/S8+ or Note 8, you've run into Bixby at least once or twice. Between the left-most home screen and dedicated hardware button, Samsung's want for users to interact with its AI is quite apparent.

Bixby has proven itself to be surprisingly great for certain tasks, but to no one's surprise, it still falls behind Google Assistant in other areas. Now that Bixby's been out in the wild for a few months, we wanted to check back in with some of our forum users to see whether or not you're still using Bixby.

Here's what you had to say.

tuckertje01 11-13-2017 01:23 PM “ I have been using Bixby Remapper for a while now, and I love it. I have remapped the button to open gallery instead, but I'm still using Bixby voice commands occasionally. I also use Button Mapper to have more uses for double click and long press volume up/down buttons. The reason why I chose these apps instead of others like BxActions is that the others require installing using a computer and... Reply

strikeIII 11-13-2017 03:20 PM “ Well, I actually never setup Bixby to begin with so it doesn't even launch at all when I remap it with BxActions. I even have my Bixby home disabled as well. Reply

Methos1979 11-13-2017 04:40 PM “ I did it. It works reliably for me. I use BK Disabler. I mapped Google Maps to the button. Note that I also still have Bixby voice activated and use it for just a couple programmed Voice Commands. Not a big fan of Bixby but there are a couple things it can do that I want it for. Reply

jeetu4444 11-13-2017 07:01 PM “ i used bixby button to activate Google assistant Reply

With all that said, what about you – Are you still using Bixby on your phone?

