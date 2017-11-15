Bixby's been out for a few months at this point, and this is how some of our forum users choose to deal with Samsung's virtual assistant.
If you're the owner of a Galaxy S8/S8+ or Note 8, you've run into Bixby at least once or twice. Between the left-most home screen and dedicated hardware button, Samsung's want for users to interact with its AI is quite apparent.
Bixby has proven itself to be surprisingly great for certain tasks, but to no one's surprise, it still falls behind Google Assistant in other areas. Now that Bixby's been out in the wild for a few months, we wanted to check back in with some of our forum users to see whether or not you're still using Bixby.
Here's what you had to say.
tuckertje0111-13-2017 01:23 PM“
I have been using Bixby Remapper for a while now, and I love it. I have remapped the button to open gallery instead, but I'm still using Bixby voice commands occasionally. I also use Button Mapper to have more uses for double click and long press volume up/down buttons. The reason why I chose these apps instead of others like BxActions is that the others require installing using a computer and...Reply
strikeIII11-13-2017 03:20 PM“
Well, I actually never setup Bixby to begin with so it doesn't even launch at all when I remap it with BxActions. I even have my Bixby home disabled as well.Reply
Methos197911-13-2017 04:40 PM“
I did it. It works reliably for me. I use BK Disabler. I mapped Google Maps to the button. Note that I also still have Bixby voice activated and use it for just a couple programmed Voice Commands. Not a big fan of Bixby but there are a couple things it can do that I want it for.Reply
jeetu444411-13-2017 07:01 PM“
i used bixby button to activate Google assistantReply
With all that said, what about you – Are you still using Bixby on your phone?
Reader comments
Have you disabled Bixby on your Samsung phone?
Nope. Use it frequently. Perfect compliment to Google Assistant.
Exactly. I use it every day. I love the custom commands that you can shorten.
It struggles to do texting which is ridiculous. They should just embarrass ok Google and let us map the button for that. I tried to like bixby.
Disabled on my S8+ and will remain disabled until Samsung can be bothered to release a UK English update for it. Six months since the phone was released and that button is nothing but a beta feature in most countries. It is great that it can now be officially disabled but they really need to let us officially map other apps to that button.
Disabled and replaced with Cortana.
It is so frustratingly slow that I don't use it much. I like some of the functionality it can provide but it seems to have to use the internet to do anything and often comes back with connection errors for me
No need to remap. I use it sometimes, but definitely use Google Assistant more.
No. I use it at least once a day and rarely use Google Assistant.
Used it to see what it was like, was OK but not interested, Google or any other voice assistant.
Use it frequently. Like setting up quick commands.
Ignored it forever until Samsung finally let me turn off the button. Never interested.
Not a fan at all. remapped to Google Assistant.
Yes its been disabled since I got my s8+ on launch day.
It was one of the first things I did for my S8. I use BK Package Disabler (Android).
The button is disabled and google assistant won't work if the phone is asleep. "Hi Bixby" wakes her up so I can "Ok Google" and get stuff done.
Nope use more than Google Now for phone command. Only use Google Now for web related stuff.
Bought my S8 on launch day and disabled BB with package disabler, which is how it will remain. I have no use for Bixby or any "assistant".
Nope, I use it everyday in some capacity