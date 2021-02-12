Galaxy S21 Ultra ReviewSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Samsung packed a ton of improvements into the new Galaxy S21 series, and out of everything on offer, there's one feature upgrade that's easy to overlook — the fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S10 and S20 both featured ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensors, and thanks to slow performance and inconsistent readings, they left a lot to be desired. Samsung finally fixed this with the Galaxy S21, offering a new sensor that's larger and more accurate.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

We've been really happy with its performance on the S21 so far, and taking a look through the AC forums, this is what a few of our members have to say about it:

chimpboy74
chimpboy74

I've definitely noticed it's not as good as when I first got it. I think I will have to try setting my fingerprints up again.

Reply
buzzy3970
buzzy3970

Mines has been pretty good even with my screen protector on. I would try resetting your prints.

Reply
bkeaver
bkeaver

It 100% is the new update that breaks it! Mine isn't working 80% of the time now. Also confirm that re-registering your prints works, although is bs that you have to do this

Reply

What about you? Have you been happy with the Galaxy S21's fingerprint sensor?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Here are the best clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
ultra clear protection

Here are the best clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

While you'll want to protect your fancy new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone and its gorgeous 6.8-inch screen, you'll also want to show off the sleek device in whatever color finish you choose. A clear case helps with both, so we rounded up some of the best you can buy this year.