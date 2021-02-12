Samsung packed a ton of improvements into the new Galaxy S21 series, and out of everything on offer, there's one feature upgrade that's easy to overlook — the fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S10 and S20 both featured ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensors, and thanks to slow performance and inconsistent readings, they left a lot to be desired. Samsung finally fixed this with the Galaxy S21, offering a new sensor that's larger and more accurate.

We've been really happy with its performance on the S21 so far, and taking a look through the AC forums, this is what a few of our members have to say about it:

What about you? Have you been happy with the Galaxy S21's fingerprint sensor?

Join the conversation in the forums!