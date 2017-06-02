Google certainly hasn't, but that doesn't mean we can't have a little fun speculating.
Oreos. Oatmeal cookies. Orangina. Oranges. Ozark pudding. We've been ruminating over what it is that Google will officially call Android O, but we still don't know! Just like we didn't know that we'd be downloading Marshmallow or Nougat until the mobile operating system was raring to go.
What dessert do you think Android O will be named after? There are plenty of you who are surely convinced that Oreo is it.
coppercabling03-21-2017 02:24 AM“
The more I think about it, the more I realize Oreo's actually a pretty solid name, ignoring all other issues that arise.Reply
We're dubious ourselves about that, though, considering the rampant availability of Oreo packets that were placed around the premises at Google I/O. The search company is known for effectively trolling attendees — it did the same in 2016 with bite-sized packets of Nutella — so the mere mention of such a dessert isn't a guarantee that it's the name.
Some of you have other ideas about what the name could be and it's been a really educational process googling these desserts I've never heard of before.
liscon1704-14-2017 10:27 AM“
Opera cake (not the web browser) 256635Reply
Mr Mendelli05-20-2017 12:19 PM“
Ontbijtkoek. Had it a while back, and it's pretty good!Reply
Anyway, what do you think? Do you have a preference for what Android O will be called? Do you think Google will even stick to its desserts motif? Or are we all sick of speculating and simply wishing Android O were a stable release that's ready to rock?
Reader comments
Have we decided what Android O stands for yet?
ORANGE SHERBERT
LOL
"Orange" ya gonna skip this update? This is the LEAST exciting update ever..
Oops! All Crunchberries!
Damn. Yes.
Oatmeal! They don't want to pay the licensing fees for Oreo!
ORANGE JELLO
Orange something..
OREO. It was decided a long time ago. We were supposed to get Nutella and then Oreo. They screwed one up already!
Oh Henry! (The candy bar.)
I think it stands for "Oh boy am I tired of listening to the same stupid speculation every year".