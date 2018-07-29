Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand receive a visit from the Modern Dad, Phil Nickinson! Android P has reached release candidate status and should be dropping to Pixel users soon. Next up, Phil has reviewed the Lenovo Smart Display and shares his thoughts. It does a lot already, and will have even greater functionality in the future.

Last, but certainly not least, the crew discuss Titan Key — Google's security dongle. And, yes, you almost certainly have been pwned. But you should visit the website haveibeenpwned.com to find out the details.

