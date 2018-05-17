Android P is chock-full of new features, one of which is Adaptive Battery. This is an under-the-hood change that doesn't jump out at you as something new, but as the name suggests, the goal is to extend your battery life for longer than what was possible with Oreo.

Adaptive Battery works by learning how you use your phone and then pushing infrequently-used apps to lower-power processors to help reduce overall CPU usage. It's a great idea, but does it actually work?

One of our forum users recently had this same question, and even in such an early form, Adaptive Battery looks quite promising. Here's what the community is saying!