Android P is chock-full of new features, one of which is Adaptive Battery. This is an under-the-hood change that doesn't jump out at you as something new, but as the name suggests, the goal is to extend your battery life for longer than what was possible with Oreo.

Adaptive Battery works by learning how you use your phone and then pushing infrequently-used apps to lower-power processors to help reduce overall CPU usage. It's a great idea, but does it actually work?

One of our forum users recently had this same question, and even in such an early form, Adaptive Battery looks quite promising. Here's what the community is saying!

LeoRex

I'm seeing improvements in both active and issue drain. It's only sightly better idle, but the active (screen on) is a good 20 - 25% less than the last 8.1 builds... Which actually had some power issues in all fairness.

Joltcola1234

mine's definitely improved, for sure not placebo. I mean Google added the adaptive battery settings... so shouldn't we expect to see some improvement? I'm getting more then a day of usage out of my 2 XL right now. I even turned the ambient "always on" display back on (something I had turned off with Oreo), and I'm still getting more battery life. 4.5 hrs of screen time right now, still over 40%...

cbreze

Better for sure here on my smaller Pixel. I use the phone the same 90% of the time and when I put it to bed I see the same SOT more or less but noticibly more battery left in the tank. Really liking "P".

Almeuit

So far it seems the same to me.

How about you? Has your battery life been better with Android P?

