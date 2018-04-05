Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was first announced last December, and since then it's been shaping up to be one of the most exciting Harry Potter games to-date. We knew it'd be released at some point before the year was over, but now we have a specific launch date.

According to Jam City (the developer behind the game), Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will be released for Android and iOS on Wednesday, April 25! You can pre-register for it on Google Play right now, and upon doing so, you'll be notified the second the game's released to ensure you're among the first to play it.

In addition to the release date announcement, Jam City also revealed that many of the actors from the Harry Potter movies lent their voice-over work to their respective characters in the game, including:

Michael Gambon (Professor Dumbledore)

Dame Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall)

Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick)

Gemma Jones (Madam Pomfrey)

Sally Mortemore (Madam Irma Pince)

Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is an RPG that promises to offer a rich story, deep battle mechanics, and a lot of player choice/customization throughout the entire narrative.

Pre-register: Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery (free)