The full Hogwarts experience you've been waiting for.

If you're a fan of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, 2018 is already shaping up to be a pretty incredible year. Not only is there another Fantastic Beasts movie coming out, but Jam City has just announced that its latest mobile game is Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is an RPG title that will allow players to create their own witch or wizard and explore Hogwarts the way they want to. You'll be able to take classes, compete in spell duels, explore the school, and even interact with iconic characters like Dumbledore and Hagrid.

Jam City says Hogwarts Mystery will be a story-focused game, and although exact gameplay details have yet to be announced, the little information we do know already has us quite excited for its release.

Previous games Jam City has developed include Cookie Jam, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff, Futurama Worlds of Tomorrow, and Marvel Avengers Academy. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is shaping up to be Jam City's biggest title yet, and it'll be the first one released under Portkey Games – an entirely new label that's focused on releasing games that are part of the Wizarding World.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is currently scheduled for a release in the spring of 2018 for Android and iOS.

