It's time to buy a new phone. You walk into your nearest carrier store and take a look at the walls of options, surrounded by glowing screens and logos. The phones are sorted by their price and brand, and you probably already have an idea of what you're after. But what ultimately makes up your mind? Is it the shiny hardware? Or did something about the software grab your attention?

Most people buy the Pixel 2 for the software experience, but its hardware isn't without its flaws.

Ideally, your phone will nail both the hardware and software, but that's rarely how it goes. For a lot of Android enthusiasts, the Pixel 2 XL was supposed to be that perfect marriage ... until it had those wild display issues and a laundry list of other problems. It's mostly fine now, but despite still being one of the best phones you can buy, the Pixel 2 XL definitely isn't perfect on all fronts.

One of the reasons I held off on last year's Pixels was because they lacked waterproofing. This year, I was disappointed that the Pixel 2 still doesn't have wireless charging. It's not essential or even important for a lot of people, but I've started using wireless charging almost exclusively in my daily routine and it's just been nice to not have to mess with cables.

Other users refuse to buy the Pixel (and most other phones these days) because it doesn't support microSD expansion, and some still hold out for replaceable batteries — though sadly, their options are nearly nonexistent at this point. Maybe you wish the Pixel 2 had the wide-angle lens of the LG V30, or a physical camera button. Whatever your preference, you almost definitely have some minimum requirements to the hardware of your phone.