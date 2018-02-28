If you work remotely or in a large organization, chances are your company uses Slack for business-related communication. It's something we use here at Android Central every single day, and Google's hoping it can steal away Slack loyalists with the launch of Hangouts Chat .

Hangouts Chat was first announced about a year ago last March, and it was first rolled out as part of an Early Adopter Program. However, Google's now making Hangouts Chat a core feature of its G Suite so anyone can download and use it right away.

Similar to Slack and other related apps, Hangouts Chat allows you create various group chats and communicate one-on-one with other employees via direct messages. Hangouts Chat is available in 28 languages, chat groups/rooms can hold up to 8,000 members each, and you'll find tight integration with Google's other services — including Docs, Sheets, Slides, Vault, and Hangouts Meet.

And, of course, this wouldn't be a Google product without some use of AI. According to Google: