First look at the new, extremely limited edition color in the flesh.

While the Huawei-built Honor 9 is on show at IFA 2017 in Berlin, one thing you won't find on the show floor is the new "robin egg blue" color — unless you know where to look. We've tracked down the exclusive new color variant, which Honor tells us will be produced in "extremely limited" quantities for the UK market, and sold with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (up from the 4GB/64GB of the standard UK Honor 9.)

The performance and overall physical feel of the Honor 9 hasn't changed, of course, but now we're now looking at a phone with a white front bezel, and a unique teal back panel and frame. And while the glass back is constructed using the same 15-layer process as the existing Honor 9 models, the new color gives a slightly glossier appearance, with a subtle color shift as the teal-green panel tilts through the light.

Take a closer look at the new color below. It'll go on sale in the UK in mid-September, priced £459.99.