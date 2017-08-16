Google Home now supports hands-free calling.

One big missing feature from Google Home when it launched was the ability to make phone calls with the device. Google promised a whole slew of new features at this year's I/O developer conference, one of which was the ability to make hands-free calls. That feature has now started rolling out to users.

Redditor andybaseclef shared a video of him calling the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater using his Google Home. The LED lights on top of the device lit up just like any other action, and the call went through. He was also able to say "OK Google, hang up" to end the call. Google has said the feature will available to users in the U.S. and Canada to start.

Has hands-free calling started working on your Google Home? Let us know down below!

