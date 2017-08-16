Google Home now supports hands-free calling.
One big missing feature from Google Home when it launched was the ability to make phone calls with the device. Google promised a whole slew of new features at this year's I/O developer conference, one of which was the ability to make hands-free calls. That feature has now started rolling out to users.
Redditor andybaseclef shared a video of him calling the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater using his Google Home. The LED lights on top of the device lit up just like any other action, and the call went through. He was also able to say "OK Google, hang up" to end the call. Google has said the feature will available to users in the U.S. and Canada to start.
Has hands-free calling started working on your Google Home? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
OK Google, make a hands-free call
Not yet on my launch-day GH.
Still no go on mine too.
Would really like it if they implement notifying of incoming calls to Google Voice / FI numbers and answering them.
yah that would be sweet
I live alone so this will be very useful and convenient. Hopefully you can place a call on all units like you can cast music to all units. Less useful if you are tethered to just one device/room.
How does this work? Does it use your phone #? Do I have to set it up in the app?
Looks like outgoing calls will show up as coming from an unlisted number, unless you are a GV or Fi user, in which case you can link your Voice/Fi number to the Google Home, and then you will show up as usual on caller ID.
I just noticed I have the option for Calls in Settings in the app. Not home to try it yet but it allowed me to connect to my Google Voice phone number. Anxious to see how well this works!
I will have to try when I get home.