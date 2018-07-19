You might've heard that Moment recently released a camera app for iOS and Android. You know Moment — that's the company behind the lenses you can attach to your phone, which adds capabilities for wide-angle, telephoto, and macro photography. Moment has been making these lenses for years and is clearly experienced in hardware, but this is the first time the company has forayed into software development. You can download the Pro Camera app from Google Play for $1.99 — but should you? Download: Moment - Pro Camera ($1.99) Right off the bat, Moment's Pro Camera app has a great, clean UI with simple iconography on top of a dark gray interface. Up top, there's the standard fare of quick controls — an adjustable grid, a toggle for flash, a three or 10-second self-timer, and a JPEG/RAW toggle — along with a button that optimizes the app for various Moment lenses. Of course, if you're just shooting with your phone's built-in camera, you'll want to stick with No Lens mode. Below that are shortcuts to your photo gallery, the front camera, and the app settings. However, currently, the settings just contain a toggle to geotag your photos and links to support threads and Moment merchandise.

The real benefits of the Moment Pro Camera app come in the form of the manual controls provided just above the shutter button. You can swipe between controls, which in order are shutter speed, ISO, exposure value, focus, and white balance. Each control has a wide range of flexibility, but exact options for settings like ISO and shutter speed will come down to your phone's physical capabilities. There are no different shooting modes in Moment's camera app, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't shoot with automatic settings. By default, the Pro Camera app handles your settings for you, and if you make tweaks you're unhappy with, you can double-tap the control in question to reset it to auto mode. When dealing with multiple settings at once, double-tapping the viewfinder resets it all, though I've run into trouble with the white balance being finicky during resets.