Valentine's Day. Love it or loathe it, when February 14 rolls around, red hearts seem to appear everywhere — even in the Play Store. First off, it's kind of weird to see games like Temple Run 2 offering up cheesy Valentine's Day skins. I don't get that. I also don't understand why there are so many apps when you search for "valentines" or "love" in the Play Store. It's a sea of opportunistic apps all offering little to no actual value. It's weird, isn't it? Whether you've got Valentine's Day plans or not, take some time to unwind with these truly loving titles from the Android catalog. Heart Star

Heart Star is such a sweet little game it just might give you a cavity. It's a cute platformer, seemingly coded out of cotton candy, that you won't be able to put down. You control the two characters who are in parallel worlds. Working together, you must solve the one-screen puzzles to get both sprites to the end goal platform. It's really simple to play and the controls are tight, and yet it does get challenging as you progress. Heart Star is an absolute delight to play, and it's free! Download: Heart Star (Free) I Love Hue

Is this game on the list because it has love in the title? Maybe, but it's also a really relaxing puzzle game that just so happens to also be in the running for the Google Play Indie Game Contest. This is a very laid back puzzle game that has you re-arranging tiles to complete mosaics of satisfying color spectrums. It will test your perception while the calm music and easy gameplay will lull you into a trance. It's a great game for anyone who loves beautiful puzzle games, or for those moments when you need a tranquil break. Download: I Love Hue (Free) Old Man's Journey

Truly one of the more inventive narrative-driven games I've played for Android, Old Man's Journey is a touching game about life and love all told through the eyes of an old man who received a mysterious letter that set's him off to an undisclosed location. In this calming puzzle game, you control the landscape to create a path for the old man to progress. The graphics are amazing — every frame of this game looks as if it's been hand painted right before your eyes. The soundtrack is equally engaging and changes as you progress through the game. The story unfolds through vignettes of his memories, which start to reveal a life of adventure, love, and regret. It won't take too long for even a casual gamer to complete Old Man's Journey, and it's something that should be experienced for yourself. This game is also a finalist in Google's Indie Game Contest, so you know it's top class! Download: Old Man's Journey ($4.99) Death Road to Canada