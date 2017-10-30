This is Halloween! This is Halloween! Smartphones scream in the dead of night!

This is Halloween, everybody pick a theme! Trick or treat till the app is gonna crash in fright!

You've probably got a costume for tonight, right? Well, do you have one for your phone? You don't want to leave your most important device out of the fun, do you? Especially when you can make your Android phone look like anything, from an old iPhone to a Pokedex and everything in between. Android themes are amazing, and there's no better time to try one of our many Android themes than Halloween! So dress up your phone! Who knows? Maybe you'll like it so much you keep these decorations up 'til Christmas.

Trick or Treat

Want to make your phone festive without dedicating to a specific costume or character? We've got a Halloween theme for you, complete with an adorable black and white cat, candy, and ghoulishly dark theme icons and widgets!

Get cute this Halloween with an adorable jack-o-lantern theme

Dark themes

Going as a devil? A ghost? A dark and brooding character from your favorite franchise? Just want a practical costume for your phone that could help you eke out a little more battery while you're off tricking, treating, and partying the night away? Our dark themes are here for you!

Get dark as Devil's Night with these AMOLED themes

Rainbow themes

No matter the color of your costume, we've got a colored theme to match it and compliment it! Just grab a wallpaper with the color or costume of your favorite character and dive into these instructions. There's also a La Muerte theme in here perfect for Dia de los Muertos.

Show your pride with our rainbow theme pack

Beauty and the Beast

From Belle to Beast, Lumiere to Cogsworth and beyond, we've got six spectacular Beauty and the Beast themes for you to rock as you get enchanted this Halloween. These magical themes will keep you smiling and humming along to Be Our Guests all night.

These Beauty and the Beast themes will bring some magic to your Halloween

Little Mermaid and Frozen Fever

We've got a double-scoop of Disney Princess awesomeness with an Under the Sea theme fit for a mermaid and an adorably festive Frozen Fever theme to hold us over until Olaf's Frozen Adventure comes out.

Under the Sea and Frozen Fever themes

Star Wars

We've got BB-8! We've got Jedi! We've got Sith! We got robot awesomeness! Episode VIII can't get here fast enough, but until it does, we've got a double dose of Star Wars theming mojo to get your Force senses a-tingling. May the Force be with you!

Star Wars Themes

Get even MORE Star Wars Themes here, including Dark Vader!

Pokémon Go

Valor, Instinct, Mystic, we love all trainers and their Pokémon, though some are clearly better than others. (coughcoughMysticcoughcough) In this spirit, we have home screen themes to show off your team spirit as you enjoy the spirited event going on right now in the game. And for those seeking peace between the teams, we have a little something for you, too!

Pokémon Go Themes

Finding Dory

Want a theme for your phone that's both adorable and functional? This Finding Dory theme takes advantage of Google Keep's colors and widgets to make a theme that'll help you be a little less forgetful than Dory as you struggle to remember which houses you still need to hit and which to avoid.

Finding Dory Theme

Marvel Themes

We got Cap. We got Iron Man. We got Spidey. We got Panther. We got Widow. Whichever side of Marvel's Civil War you fall on, there's a theme for you, and these themes are amazing every single day of the year, but they add an extra touch of AWESOME to your costumes for tonight.

Marvel Themes

Batman and Superman

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's ANDROID! Okay, these themes don't come with utility belts or capes, but they are amazing themes for the Dark Knight and Man of Steel that you can rock on Halloween or any other night of the year. Because you're Batman!

Batman vs. Superman Themes

Suicide Squad

Harley's theme is playful, colorful, and ever so slightly crazy, so it's perfect for Halloween! Deadshot's muted theme is both deadly efficient and drop-dead beautiful. So be a bad guy this holiday and get your Suicide Squad on with these lovely themes.

Suicide Squad Themes

Deadpool

Deadpool treats every day like it's Halloween: he dresses up in a sexy costume, tricks a bunch of bad guys, and tries stealing treats from everyone he can. This is perhaps the most complex theme we've ever done, but hey, if you're willing to give Maximum Effort, this fourth-wall-breaking theme might just be for you.

Deadpool Theme

Canada

Whether you're going as Justin Trudeau or your friendly northern lumberjack, get some Canadian majesty on your home screen, eh?

Put some Canadian pride on your home screen with these themes!

iPhone

Halloween's a wonderful night for getting in costume and tricking people, so grab your Android, slap this iPhone theme on it, and go see how long it takes your friends to realize they've been had. Bonus points if you can show them how awesome Android's home screens can look by switching back to a more creative theme once their minds have been blown.

iPhone Theme

Windows Phone

Say what you will about Windows Phone, dressing your Android up as one for Halloween can also lead to some fun pranks. Also, considering the robust Android offering Microsoft offers, this could also be a gateway into some of their apps you'd never considered (or known). No Ninja Cat costume is complete without one!

Windows Phone Theme

MrMobile

Our favorite tech reviewing YouTuber MrMobile was honored with his own home screen theme shortly after his launch. If you wanna go to a party as MrMobile, get some gel in your hair, a Star Trek communicator and this theme on your phone. Stay mobile, my friends.

MrMobile Theme