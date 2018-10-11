Grado Labs is not a company like Anker or SkullCandy. They don't make thousands of products for every sound and every ear. Instead, Grado makes a few select headphones... hand makes them, in fact, in Brooklyn, NY... and what they do make is usually top of the line. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" is the motto Grado has lived by since the 50s (you know, probably). That's why it's surprising to see Grado innovating with a new pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones called the GW100. Wireless headphones are the future, and even Grado can't stay away.

The GW100 will still be made with Grado's unique style, including the standard Grado audio drivers customized to this brand new housing and an open-air design. These will be open-back wireless headphones featuring Bluetooth 4.2 apt-X, a dynamic transducer, and 15 hours of battery life.

While Grado hasn't announced a release date or a starting price yet, the GW100 product page links to Grado's official online retailer, which suggests a price of $249. That's a reasonable price compared to other Grado headphones like the $495 Reference Series or the $295 Prestige headphones.

