Rogue Tactics is the third release from the Gunslugs series to land in the Google Play Store, and while it shares a similar visual style and 80s action movie theme as found in Gunslugs ($1.99) and Gunslugs 2 ($2.49), the game flips the script on the frantic run-and-gun gameplay of its predecessors with gameplay that greatly rewards patient gamers and calculated stealth tactics.

Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics is presented as a rogue-like action platformer which greatly incentivizes smart and stealthy gameplay. Sure you can try and Rambo your way through missions with a frantic run-and-gun strategy, but the enemy AI is sharp as a tack and can dole out damage quickly in a toe-to-toe fight. And because it's a rogue-like game, if you die your character all the cool gear you've collected is gone for good.

You can play Rogue Tactics anyway you like, but you'll be rewarded for patience.

The game does give you a back-up agent that drops in to try and gives you a second chance to clear the mission — but it's game over if you run out of agents. I love how the game grants the player the freedom to kill enemies and complete objectives as you see fit, whether that means distracting a guard with a brick before going in for a stealthy knife attack or pushing a barrel near them and setting off a massive explosion. Stealth is a huge aspect of the game, and you have the option to hide behind objects that help you avoid detection from enemies and security cameras and also doubles as protection against enemy attacks and explosions.

Because your health is so limited, you will need to master these skills to progress farther in the game. The game developer has put out a really helpful video of gameplay tips that outline some of the best strategies you should know if you're struggling to make it very far in the game.

All these gameplay elements come together to create a fresh new experience that should have you coming back for more as you fine-tune your best strategies to get to the chopper. The levels are procedurally generated which makes every playthrough unique. You can't simply memorize enemy patterns. Instead, you'll need to use your wits to figure out the best way to get through each section. Brain wins over brawn most of the time here, which is quite refreshing in a genre oversaturated with titles where run-and-gun tactics reign supreme.

Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics both looks and sounds great and while it lacks support for Bluetooth controllers it does let you fully customize the size and location of the onscreen buttons so that you can find a comfortable fit, and as a premium title you won't have to deal with ads or pay-to-win mechanics at all which is always great.