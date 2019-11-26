Here's something that's sure to get Android racing fans all revved up: GRID Autosport is finally out on Android and available as a premium download from the Google Play Store. After months of multiplayer beta-testing and two years after its initial mobile release on iOS, this AAA racing title developed by Feral Interactive is finally available, in its entirety, for Android gamers to enjoy with no micro-transactions or distracting ads. You can download it now for just $10.
GRID Autosport aims to bring a console-quality racing game to Android with no compromises in terms of graphics or gameplay. From my experience playing the multiplayer beta, the game sports some of the best-rendered graphics and textures that I've seen from a mobile game. The physics engine is dynamic and you'll see real-time damage on your vehicle as you swap paint with opponents in the corners.
There are over 100 cars to drive and an equal number of tracks to race across a wide range of disciplines — from open-wheel and touring circuits to street drag races and more arcade-style demolition races. GRID Autosport also lets you choose how you want to race with scalable difficulty allowing for an easier and more arcade-style experience for casual gamers or ramped-up difficulty for fans yearning for a more pure racing simulation. There are also customizable controls that include multiple configurations for touch screen controls along with support for Bluetooth gamepads.
The file size is quite massive, as you might expect with a game of this caliber, requiring 3.9GB of free storage and is only available to download on select devices running Android Pie or later. Feral Interactive has a list of officially supported devices, but don't fret if you don't see your phone on the list. As long as you're rocking a more recent flagship and can see and purchase the game from the Google Play Store, you should have no issues playing the game.
Here's a list of the officially supported devices:
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 4 XL
- HTC U12+
- Huawei Honor 10
- Huawei Mate 20
- LG V30+
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- Nokia 8
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 6T
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Xiaomi Pocophone F1
It's really unfortunate that there's a lack of support for the NVIDIA Shield TV, since it should be perfectly suited for running a game like GRID, but them's the breaks.
Expect to see GRID Autosport atop our list of the best racing games for Android in short order. This is one game you won't want to miss out on!
Start your engines
Grid Autosport
Console quality racing action on your phone!
GRID Autosport is a full-featured racing game for Android that features a huge roster of cars to choose from and a ton of tracks and circuits to burn rubber down. Choose from more traditional racing modes, hit the streets in drag or drift races, or smash'em up in a demolition derby — this is a premium racing game that's well worth checking out.
