Here's something that's sure to get Android racing fans all revved up: GRID Autosport is finally out on Android and available as a premium download from the Google Play Store. After months of multiplayer beta-testing and two years after its initial mobile release on iOS, this AAA racing title developed by Feral Interactive is finally available, in its entirety, for Android gamers to enjoy with no micro-transactions or distracting ads. You can download it now for just $10.

GRID Autosport aims to bring a console-quality racing game to Android with no compromises in terms of graphics or gameplay. From my experience playing the multiplayer beta, the game sports some of the best-rendered graphics and textures that I've seen from a mobile game. The physics engine is dynamic and you'll see real-time damage on your vehicle as you swap paint with opponents in the corners.

There are over 100 cars to drive and an equal number of tracks to race across a wide range of disciplines — from open-wheel and touring circuits to street drag races and more arcade-style demolition races. GRID Autosport also lets you choose how you want to race with scalable difficulty allowing for an easier and more arcade-style experience for casual gamers or ramped-up difficulty for fans yearning for a more pure racing simulation. There are also customizable controls that include multiple configurations for touch screen controls along with support for Bluetooth gamepads.

The file size is quite massive, as you might expect with a game of this caliber, requiring 3.9GB of free storage and is only available to download on select devices running Android Pie or later. Feral Interactive has a list of officially supported devices, but don't fret if you don't see your phone on the list. As long as you're rocking a more recent flagship and can see and purchase the game from the Google Play Store, you should have no issues playing the game.

Here's a list of the officially supported devices:

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

HTC U12+

Huawei Honor 10

Huawei Mate 20

LG V30+

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Nokia 8

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6T

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Xiaomi Pocophone F1

It's really unfortunate that there's a lack of support for the NVIDIA Shield TV, since it should be perfectly suited for running a game like GRID, but them's the breaks.

Expect to see GRID Autosport atop our list of the best racing games for Android in short order. This is one game you won't want to miss out on!