There are a ton of great racing games available for Android, and they all bring something fun and interesting to the table.
But sometimes you just want a pure, realistic racing experience. Android has a couple racing sims available, but nothing that will compare to GRID Autosport. Developed by Codemasters Racing and Feral Interactive, GRID is set to finally cross the finish line and arrive on Android in the coming months — and we're confident it's going to be worth the wait!
What makes GRID Autosport is so special?
This game is made by Codemasters Racing, so you know it's good.
Oh, you need more than that? Well, besides the fact that it's made by the premier racing game developers in the industry, the game is aiming to take the graphics, gameplay, and glory you experience playing games on console and bring the experience to mobile. Who doesn't want that?
GRID will feature 100 cars to collect and 100 circuits to burn rubber on through the bevy of game modes.
That means a full racing experience without shoddy upgrading systems and energy systems limiting how and when you race (looking at you, EA's Need For Speed: No Limits). To accomplish that, Codemasters and its co-developers at Feral Interactive will likely set a premium price of around $10 for the privilege to play GRID Autosport — but if you're a racing fan, that's a pittance to pay for the mobile racing game you've been waiting for.
GRID will feature 100 cars to collect and 100 circuits to burn rubber on through the bevy of game modes including a full-fledged career mode along with options for time trails and quick races. There's also an amazing physics engine for realistic damage when you crash into the wall or tire barricades. That attention to detail and realism means a lot, especially when you're just starting out and crashing into a bunch of stuff all the time.
When new cars or tracks are available, you should be able to download them in game for free, as that's how it works with the iOS version. And that's amazing.
GRID Autosport is currently available on Steam and iOS if you want to learn more about the game or pick it up on another platform, although it's a paid title so it's really up to you if you want to buy it across multiple platforms or just wait for it to come to Android.
What sets it apart from other racing titles like Real Racing 3?
When we're talking about games offering realistic racing experiences for mobile, the first game that should pop to your mind is Real Racing 3. It's one of the more popular free games for Android and has been the pinnacle of the racing scene on Android for a good number of years now.
Not to slight Real Racing 3, as it's still a great game five years on from its initial release — but GRID Autosport looks primed to absolutely blow it out of the water in terms of realism, physics, and depth of gameplay.
And you'd expect such from a paid title vs. a free game, right? GRID sells for $10 on the iOS App Store, and we'd expect a similar price set for its Google Play release.
When is it coming out for Android?
The short answer is it's coming soon with no exact release date set.
Back in September 2017, Feral Interactive announced that they hit a bump in development that has pushed back the Android release to "the first half of 2018". Which means racing fans should expect to see it pop up on the Google Play Store by July at the latest, assuming there aren't further development delays.
The developers also mentioned that the game will use Vulcan graphics API which is to say it's going to look absolutely gorgeous when it finally arrives.