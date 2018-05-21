But sometimes you just want a pure, realistic racing experience. Android has a couple racing sims available, but nothing that will compare to GRID Autosport. Developed by Codemasters Racing and Feral Interactive, GRID is set to finally cross the finish line and arrive on Android in the coming months — and we're confident it's going to be worth the wait!

There are a ton of great racing games available for Android, and they all bring something fun and interesting to the table.

This game is made by Codemasters Racing, so you know it's good.

Oh, you need more than that? Well, besides the fact that it's made by the premier racing game developers in the industry, the game is aiming to take the graphics, gameplay, and glory you experience playing games on console and bring the experience to mobile. Who doesn't want that?

That means a full racing experience without shoddy upgrading systems and energy systems limiting how and when you race (looking at you, EA's Need For Speed: No Limits). To accomplish that, Codemasters and its co-developers at Feral Interactive will likely set a premium price of around $10 for the privilege to play GRID Autosport — but if you're a racing fan, that's a pittance to pay for the mobile racing game you've been waiting for.

GRID will feature 100 cars to collect and 100 circuits to burn rubber on through the bevy of game modes including a full-fledged career mode along with options for time trails and quick races. There's also an amazing physics engine for realistic damage when you crash into the wall or tire barricades. That attention to detail and realism means a lot, especially when you're just starting out and crashing into a bunch of stuff all the time.

When new cars or tracks are available, you should be able to download them in game for free, as that's how it works with the iOS version. And that's amazing.

GRID Autosport is currently available on Steam and iOS if you want to learn more about the game or pick it up on another platform, although it's a paid title so it's really up to you if you want to buy it across multiple platforms or just wait for it to come to Android.

What sets it apart from other racing titles like Real Racing 3?