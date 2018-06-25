Amazon is running a one-day sale on a bunch of Greenworks outdoor power tools, including string trimmers, blowers, cultivators, and more. These are all battery-powered tools, some of which include the battery and others don't. Spring may be winding down, but that doesn't mean your lawn doesn't still need some care for a few more months.

You can grab this 21-inch mower without a battery for $161.15, which is over $300 less than the kit with a battery costs. Be sure to keep your property edges looking fresh with a new string trimmer for $97.49, and clean up after yourself with a cordless jet blower for $180.83. There's also hedge trimmers, pole saws, and extra batteries on sale today.

Be sure to check out the whole sale now, before it ends.

