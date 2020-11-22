Green Bay and Indianapolis are both coming off big weeks as they face each other. Philip Rivers officially passed Dan Marino to become the fifth all-time passing yards leader of all time. The Colts also handedly beat the Titans as they slid into a first place tie in the division.

Green Bay may have beaten the Jaguars, but it wasn't pretty. Aaron Rogers gave up several interceptions and the team made it harder on themselves than they needed to. The Colts are the very slight favorites going into the matchup, but both teams have played well this season — the Colts picking up and the Packers slowing down slightly.

While it's hard to see this game as anything other than a quarterback matchup between Philip Rivers and Aaron Rogers, there will be more factors at play. The Colts shutdown the Titans which is a tall order, but they'll have to do it again against another strong offense. On the other side, the Colts' offense has been manageable, but it really needs a kick in the pants to match the quality its defense is putting up.

Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Where and when?

Green Bay and Indianapolis clash on Sunday, November 22 starting at 4:25 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Green Bay and Indianapolis game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.