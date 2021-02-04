The Great Suspender is a popular web extension for the Chrome web browser that allows users to put tabs to sleep. It was particularly useful for those of you who tend to keep many tabs open at once, as Chrome is known to be quite resource-heavy. It seems the extension has been disabled from users' computers and pulled from the Chrome Webstore after being flagged for malware.

The extension has apparently been under some heat since mid-2020 when the developer reportedly sold the software, with many users claiming that the company embedded tracking software within the extension. There's an entire post on Reddit that explains the entire saga, but something fishy had been going on with the new software, and there were official warnings as far back as November.

We've reached out but so far have received no comment from the developer. For now, you're looking for other ways to put your tabs to sleep there are plenty of useful extensions on the Chrome Webstore or GitHub. You might be better off trying out some of the best Chrome for desktop alternatives, some of which have features that can put tabs to sleep. Vivaldi, for example, has a hibernation feature, and Microsoft Edge also allows users to put inactive tabs to sleep.