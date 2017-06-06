This is our best look yet at the OnePlus 5's hardware.

Landing right after the OnePlus 5 launch day announcement, we have our first great look at the phone thanks to a solid render offered up by Android Police. The render only shows us roughly the top half of the phone, but gives a few hints of what to expect while also discrediting some previous (admittedly weak-looking) renders.

We see a much more crafted and curved body with larger rounded corners, not unlike an iPhone 7 if we're being honest, that seems to have a near-flat back and more sculpted 2.5D curved glass on the front. Dual cameras peek out on the back, expected to be 12MP units, and the physical mute switch remains on the left side above the volume rocker.

Assuming this OnePlus 5 leak is legit (and it seems to be), we're still looking at a phone that will have pretty large bezels on the top and bottom of the display — though the side bezels seem to have shrunk down. It also lends weight to the idea that OnePlus will adopt a black color at launch, rather than holding it for a special edition as it did with the OnePlus 3T.

We won't have to wait too terribly long before we see everything when OnePlus releases the phone on June 20.