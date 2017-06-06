This is our best look yet at the OnePlus 5's hardware.
Landing right after the OnePlus 5 launch day announcement, we have our first great look at the phone thanks to a solid render offered up by Android Police. The render only shows us roughly the top half of the phone, but gives a few hints of what to expect while also discrediting some previous (admittedly weak-looking) renders.
We see a much more crafted and curved body with larger rounded corners, not unlike an iPhone 7 if we're being honest, that seems to have a near-flat back and more sculpted 2.5D curved glass on the front. Dual cameras peek out on the back, expected to be 12MP units, and the physical mute switch remains on the left side above the volume rocker.
Assuming this OnePlus 5 leak is legit (and it seems to be), we're still looking at a phone that will have pretty large bezels on the top and bottom of the display — though the side bezels seem to have shrunk down. It also lends weight to the idea that OnePlus will adopt a black color at launch, rather than holding it for a special edition as it did with the OnePlus 3T.
We won't have to wait too terribly long before we see everything when OnePlus releases the phone on June 20.
Cue iphone clone trolls....
Well, it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck it is a duck and if it doesn't look like an iPhone at least on the back side side you are blind.
And the button layout
The button layout is the same as op3t, lol
Yes, if it looks like a slab of glass and metal in a rectangle with cameras on the back and walks like it, then it MUST be an iPhone 7....
Your logic is fool proof!
They look similar. You have picked a weird thing to be smug over.
Eh, just a slow week. I was banking on people being REALLY trolly but they're actually more reasonable this time around...something in the water I guess.
No reason to try and be toxic to cause said behavior. :)
I think toxic is a bit much, but I definitely admit I'm punchy today. Apologies all around everyone.
I own a pixel xl, iPhone 7, and a GS8 plus and I can see that this looks like an iPhone 7 plus without being a troll. Your comment is mere attempt to draw out trolls vs folks that can see the similar resemblance but who am I anyone can go to apples website and see that this is very similar not a clone due to more rounded edges but almost the same. Either way its still most likely going to be a good phone, I'm personally waiting for the essential phone to give that try vs this.
Oh wow you own all those phones! Clearly your opinion is just that much more valid!
Obviously your opinion is more valid than his, right?
I don't think that's how it works... circular logic is circular. But good one though champ, keep it up!
What are you all... 12 years old? I am tired of all the ridiculous juvenile comments on every thread on this site. I wish an adult would monitor this drivel and do something about it!
This looks like an iPhone 7 plus with just more rounded edges but still the 7 plus.
It does look a bit like an iPhone, but black phones are just stunning, and this is no different.
Looks a LOT like an iPhone, and I've held out on saying that about a lot of phones.
Same button layout, same camera positioning.
At least the render appears to be using AMOLED
I mean it's a good shot to have an AMOLED screen based on rumors, but how can a render give you any indication of what the screen technology is?
I can tell by the pixels, and from having seen quite a few renders in my time.
You know the pixels are on the screen you're viewing the render on right? There is no way to tell which screen technology is used on a render.
Edit: NVM that's a meme....
Looks like an Oppo R11
That is what most sites are now saying
I'll gladly take bezels for those nice capacitive buttons that they hopefully keep. I love having the whole screen for content rather than buttons.
Hell ya! If this is the actual phone, I'm not happy about it's similarity to the iPhone, but those capacitive buttons are a must for me. It gives you significantly more screen real estate most of the time
That's a very pretty looking device. Sure, it looks like an iPhone, but that's not the worst thing in the world. A rectangular slab of metal and glass can only look so different after a while. At the end of the day, if it's a great device, then who cares?
What's wrong with bezels?
Nothing. If that's what you like.