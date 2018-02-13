If you've been thinking about seeing what all the hype around the Casper mattress is but wanted to save a few bucks on the purchase, today's the day to buy one. Amazon currently has all the sizes of this bed in a box at 20% off, dropping prices to as low as $476. Each mattress comes with a 100-night risk-free trial so you can break it in a bit and see how you like it.
- Twin Mattress - $476 (Was $595)
- Twin XL Mattress - $516 (Was $645)
- Full Mattress - $716 (Was $895)
- Queen Mattress - $796 (Was $995)
- King Mattress - $956 (Was $1,195)
- California King Mattress - $956 (Was $1,195)
Keep in mind that these prices are only good for today, February 13, so don't wait too long to make your purchase. You'll want to give your mattress 72 hours to fully expand and for any potential odors to dissipate.