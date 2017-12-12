These prices are good for one day only!

Amazon is running a huge deal on a variety of different tech gear, including sweet discounts on three different Acer Chromebooks. You can pick between a touchscreen and non-touchscreen version of the 11-inch model, or opt for the larger 14-inch aluminum Chromebook instead.

Chromebooks aren't meant for those looking to do heavy photo and video editing, nor are they great to game on, but if you are looking for something to create documents, edit files, and casually browse the web, these are an excellent choice. Whether you are looking for a gift for someone else, or want to treat yourself, be sure to check out everything available in Amazon's giant tech sale before the prices jump back up tomorrow!

