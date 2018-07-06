The Yi Compact 1080p dashboard camera is down to $25.99 with code COUM4NCB on Amazon. That is $14 off the normal price and the best we've ever seen. This deal beats other recent deals by a few bucks.

The Yi Compact has only been around for about a month now but it's right in line with the other Yi dash cameras as great budget alternatives to far-more-expensive options like the Garmin 65W. With this camera, you get 1080p at 30 frames per second, a 130-degree wide angle lens, and night vision. It has a 2.7-inch LCD screen with easy-to-use navigation. The built-in Wi-Fi lets you connect to the smartphone app that lets you download and share videos. Users give it 3.8 stars based on 247 reviews.

You will need an SD card to record your footage onto, so grab the $23 Samsung EVO Select 64GB card with your new dash cam.

See at Amazon