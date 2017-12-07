A ₹2,000 discount makes the best budget phone in India even better.

The Mi A1 is the best budget phone you can currently buy in India. Retailing for ₹14,999, the phone features robust hardware and uncluttered software thanks to Xiaomi's collaboration with Google over the Android One initiative. For the next two days, the phone is available for just ₹12,999, a discount of ₹2,000 from its retail price.

The promotion is valid on Flipkart as well as Xiaomi's own Mi.com portal, and is valid on all three color variants of the phone — Black, Gold, and Rose Gold.

As a refresher, the Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSd slot, dual 12MP cameras at the back with a wide-angle primary lens augmented by a telephoto shooter, 5MP front shooter, and a 3080mAh battery. The phone has no issues delivering a day's worth of usage on a full charge, and the camera is one of the best in this category.

Then there's the software experience, which makes using the Mi A1 a delight. The phone offers a pure Android interface, with a few additions from Xiaomi in the form of the Mi Camera app (to take full advantage of the dual cameras), Mi Feedback to submit feedback about the device, and the Mi Remote app to control devices in your house through the IR blaster.

Xiaomi is set to kick off the Oreo beta test soon, with a stable Oreo update slaeted to arrive before the end of the year. Overall, there isn't a phone in this segment that offers as much value as the Mi A1, and the ₹2,000 discount makes it an even more enticing option. The deal is valid through December 9, so if you're in the market for a budget phone, now's the time to act.

See at Flipkart