Stock up on Google's smallest Home smart speaker and save a packet with this great bundle.

The Google Home Mini was one of the hot products in the UK's version of Black Friday this last couple of weeks, with a reduction to £34 putting it in many more homes. But, the deals don't stop, and Google is offering a great bundle through its official eBay store.

Right now you can get a three pack of Google Home Mini in the chalk finish for just £89. Now the regular price has gone back up to £49, you're making a saving of £58 over buying these separately. That's more than a Google Home Mini!

Even if you're just looking for some great gifts to give for the holidays, this bundle is an absolute steal. Hit the link below and grab it while you can.

