Right now you can pick up Sony's XAV-AX100 CarPlay / Android Auto head unit for just $299.87, which is about $100 less than it normally sells for. This double-din radio has a 6.4-inch touchscreen and uses the CarPlay interface when an iPhone is connected and Android Auto for Android-powered smartphones. Both interfaces allow for you to use a custom skin displaying the content of your connected phone to complete tasks like navigation, calls, SMS, and more.

You'll need to have a vehicle that has a double-din slot, which not all vehicles can accommodate. Additionally, you will need some wiring harnesses, adapters for steering wheel controls, and more. Consult a local professional installer if you're not comfortable completing the job yourself.

