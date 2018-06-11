Amazon has the unlocked 64GB Samsung Galaxy S8 on sale for just $499.99 and the larger Galaxy S8+ on sale for $589.99. These normally sell for $724.99 and $824.99 respectively, and these are the best prices that we've ever seen on them.

The Galaxy S8 received rave reviews when it launched. The smaller Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch display, while the larger S8+ has a 6.2-inch display. Internally, the phones are rather similar, with the only main difference being the larger phone has a 3500mAh battery where the smaller one has only a 3000mAh battery. Being an unlocked phone, you can simply take your active SIM card and pop it in and be good to go. There's a whole lot of glass on this phone, so be sure to protect it with a nice case.

