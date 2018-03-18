Using the coupon code LUCKY, you can score a sweet discount on Samsung's Galaxy S9 from Boost Mobile. You will need to be a customer to take advantage of this deal, and the device is locked to the carrier. Right now, Boost has single line plans starting at $35 a month or family plans starting at $25 a line, and porting your existing line over is pretty simple.

Not sure if Boost Mobile will work for you? Be sure to check out the carriers coverage map and then find the closest store so that once you receive your order you can get it activated with ease.

This is the lowest outright price we've seen so far on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and no trade-in is required to take advantage of this deal.

