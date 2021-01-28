The Roborock S6 robot vacuum cleaner and mop has dropped to $419.99 on Amazon. That's a crazy low price and one of the best we've ever seen, beating out the previous low of $435 that was exclusive to the white version. This price comes as a result of a regular price drop from $650 to $600, and then you can take another $180 off by clipping the on-page coupon.

The S6 has a couple of updated iterations where you can also save some money. For example, the S6 Pure droppped to around $520 from $600 near the beginning of the year, and right now you can get another $40 off with the on page coupon.

All clean Roborock S6 robot vacuum cleaner and mop Uses precise navigation and a Z-shape cleaning route. Can map your entire home, including multiple floors, along with no-go zones. Has 2000Pa suction and automatic boost when it detects carpet. Battery lasts up to 180 minutes and it can self charge. $419.99 $650.00 $230 off See at Amazon With coupon: Clip the on-page coupon

The Roborock S6 works as both a vacuum and a mop based on your needs. Basically, if you want it to mop on its scheduled routine, fill the water tank. It will add mopping to its functions as it goes around your home. If you don't want it to mop, just don't give it any water to mop with. It has a 180ml water tank, which is pretty big and can be used to mop up to 1,610 square feet. You can even adjust the mopping based on floor types.

The vacuuming occurs thanks to extremely powerful 2000Pa suction. It's also smart enough as a vacuum to know when it's on a hard floor or carpet. You'll get an automatic carpet boost for strong suction that can easily lift dirt and deeper clean those carpets. It can lift itself up to 0.8 inches to get over bumps like when moving from one terrain to the next.

This is a smart robot vacuum, too. It's equipped with precision LiDAR navigation and uses a Z-shape cleaning route. This allows the S6 to be effective and detailed when it cleans. You can also save multiple maps of your home for the vacuum, including different floors.

Use the Roborock app to set schedules and plan routes. Connect it to your Wi-Fi network and to Amazon Alexa for voice control.

