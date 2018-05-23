As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has some of its refurbished Echo hardware on sale for some great prices. All of Amazon's certified refurbished items have been tested to ensure that they work and look like new. Each one comes with a full one-year warranty, so the only thing you're really missing out on by grabbing one of these is paying full price for it.

First up is the 2nd-gen Echo, which is on sale for $69.99. New, it sells for $100, and the refurbs normally sell for $84.99. Only the charcoal fabric option is available at this price, though there are a few other color options available for just $10 more. If you want more smart home features built-in, the Echo Plus is the device for you, and today it's just $109.99. Brand new it's selling for $150 right now, and the refurb usually lists for around $130. Refurb Echo Dots are $39.99 and the Echo Show is $189.99 as well.

These discounted prices make it a perfect time to finally give in and see what Amazon's Alexa is all about or a good excuse to add more Echo hardware throughout your home.