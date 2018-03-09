As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has refurbished Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P smartphones available for as low as $140.79. For the Nexus 5X, there is currently both 16 and 32GB versions in black, white, and blue, and the Nexus 6P is available in silver, black, and gold in your choice of 32 and 64GB.

These are sold and shipped by BuySPRY, though they do come with a minimum 90-day warranty. Google has already promised to support both of these phones with security updates through November 2018, but the company has announced that neither phone will officially receive the update to Android P. This doesn't mean the phone's lifespan is over, you can trust the community will continue to bring custom versions to both devices.

Keep in mind that these prices are only good for one day, and these will likely sell out on the quick side, so be sure to grab the one you want before it's gone.

See at Amazon