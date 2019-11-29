Samsung's flagships phones get a lot of love, and rightfully so, but Samsung kicked its budget-friendly phones up a notch with the Galaxy A50. It packs plenty of features that you'd usually only expect in phones at a much higher price tag, including a triple rear camera setup and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung's bringing its A-game with the Galaxy A50, a fantastic device that you can (and should) pick up for $225 if you value plenty of features and a beautiful display.

The Galaxy A50 packs four cameras. It has a 25MP primary sensor on the back, an 8MP secondary super wide-angle camera on the back, a 5MP sensor on the back for depth, and a 25MP front-facing selfie camera. It also has an under-display fingerprint sensor.

It'll last a long time thanks to its 4,000mAh battery and Super AMOLED display. It only has 4GB of RAM, but it comes with 64GB of storage and will run well thanks to its Exynos 9610 processor.

