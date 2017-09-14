If you've been considering picking up a shiny new OnePlus 5 in the UK, we've got a sweet deal for you. For a limited time, Android Central users can grab £30 worth of OnePlus 5 accessories free when purchasing a new device from oneplus.net by using the code ACdiscount2017 at checkout.

See at OnePlus

The OnePlus 5 is available in four variants, with 64GB models priced at £449 and 128GB models for £499

Available models include:

Slate Gray - 6GB RAM / 64GB Storage

Soft Gold - 6GB RAM / 64GB Storage

Midnight Black - 8GB RAM / 128GB Storage

Slate Gray - 8GB RAM / 128GB Storage

Available accessories for the OnePlus 5 include:

OnePlus 5 Protective Case (From £17.95)

The Dash Power Bundle (£27)

OnePlus Never Settle T-shirt (£19)

Karbon Bumper Case (£27.95)

OtterBox Case (£27.95)

3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector (£17.95)

Just add the accessory of your choice to your cart and use the code ACdiscount2017 to receive up to £30 off your order.

See at OnePlus