If you've been considering picking up a shiny new OnePlus 5 in the UK, we've got a sweet deal for you. For a limited time, Android Central users can grab £30 worth of OnePlus 5 accessories free when purchasing a new device from oneplus.net by using the code ACdiscount2017 at checkout.
The OnePlus 5 is available in four variants, with 64GB models priced at £449 and 128GB models for £499
Available models include:
- Slate Gray - 6GB RAM / 64GB Storage
- Soft Gold - 6GB RAM / 64GB Storage
- Midnight Black - 8GB RAM / 128GB Storage
- Slate Gray - 8GB RAM / 128GB Storage
Available accessories for the OnePlus 5 include:
OnePlus 5 Protective Case (From £17.95)
The Dash Power Bundle (£27)
OnePlus Never Settle T-shirt (£19)
Karbon Bumper Case (£27.95)
OtterBox Case (£27.95)
3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector (£17.95)
Just add the accessory of your choice to your cart and use the code ACdiscount2017 to receive up to £30 off your order.
OnePlus 5
- Complete OnePlus 5 review
- OnePlus 5 specs
- Which OnePlus 5 model should you buy?
- Camera comparison: OnePlus 5 vs. Galaxy S8
- The latest OnePlus 5 news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
Grab a OnePlus 5 in the UK and get £30 for accessories!