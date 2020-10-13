If you have ever walked into an Apple Store, you'll know that Native Union's line of wireless chargers has taken the place of Apple's doomed AirPower. Native Union, in addition to making other popular accessories for Apple products, Native Union makes some of the most elegant and capable wireless chargers for any phone out there today. Their level of detail and craftsmanship has enabled them to grace the shelves of the Apple Store as the company's recommended wireless charger of choice.

In fact, they even made Android Central's Best Wirless Chargers of 2020.

The one thing that has potentially been a roadblock to adding these wireless chargers to your home or office is the price. Native Union chargers are certainly not cheap - you definitely pay for the quality you are getting. However, the company has decided to join in on Prime Day and discount their chargers by as much as 20%! Check out some of the best deals to find the right charger for your needs.