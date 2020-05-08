One of Best Buy's deals of the day includes the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds down to $94.99 in Titanium Black. This is a great low price and beats out a deal we saw a couple weeks ago by about $5. The earbuds typically sell for around $120 although we can find them going for $100 right now at a couple retailers like Walmart. Best Buy is just skimming a little off the top there to give you some extra incentive.
Five hours of battery life plus up to 15 hours with the charging case. Four mics help reduce noise and wind when taking calls. Passive noise cancellation to block unwanted sound. IP55 rating resists dust and water. Connect to voice assistants.
The 65t have dual microphone technology and true wireless Bluetooth stability that helps reduce audio drops. They will last up to five hours on a single charge of the battery with an extra 10 hours of battery life within the charging case itself. That means you can spend most of the day no where near a wall outlet and without a charging cable and still listen to your favorite tunes.
These headphones also feature one-touch access to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, which can make your life so much easier when it comes to remembering appointments or dealing with smart home technology.
Daniel Bader's review of these earbuds gave them 4.5 stars out of 5 along with a "The Best" award. He called the earbuds "nearly flawless" and said "If you've been looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that don't look like protruding white ear tubes and actually sound like a decent pair of headphones, Jabra's got your back."
We don't see as many deals on the Elite 65t anymore since they've been replaced by a newer version, the Elite 75t. Those earbuds are currently $180 at Best Buy, though, so you're saving a lot going with the 65t on sale today. Read our review of the new earbuds and compare the versions for the one that works best for you.
