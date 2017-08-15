Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with some great deals on a brand-new Huawei Watch!

B&H Photo currently has some great deals on both the Huawei Watch and Huawei Fit Sport Watch, dropping prices down to as low as just $79.99. The Android Wear-powered Huawei Watch is starting at $149.99 with a black stainless steel band (open box) or $199.99 brand new. The Huawei Watch is still one of the best Android Wear smartwatches, but keep in mind that it is 2 years old at this point, and isn't likely to receive many more updates.

If you don't need the full Android Wear integration, you can pick up the Fit Sport Watch for $79.99 or $89.99, depending on color preference. The Fit Sport Watch offers heart rate monitoring, IP68 waterproof rating, fitness tracking, phone notifications, and more. Amazon also has the blue version for $69.99

