Whether you need a phone, tablet, or watch, you won't want to miss this deal!

Is this deal for me?

As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon currently has some pretty aggressive discounts on a variety of Huawei products today. From the Huawei Watch 2 to the Band 2 fitness tracker, and even the Mate 9 bundled with the Band 2, there are deals here for everyone.

There are a bunch of other great deals available as well, so be sure to check them all out now! If you're looking for an even more affordable Android Wear smartwatch, you'll want to get in on this deal from Fossil on its 2nd-gen watches.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - Some of these items have never dropped this low before. Other items are a match for their lowest prices, but either way, this sale is full of great deals.

- Some of these items have never dropped this low before. Other items are a match for their lowest prices, but either way, this sale is full of great deals. Things to know before you buy! - Fossil currently has some even more affordable Android Wear watches available, so be sure to also check those out.

