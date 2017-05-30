Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a discount on Google WiFi you won't want to pass up!

Google WiFi, the company's first mesh internet setup, has been quite popular since its release. At first, it was pretty hard to find, and we've never really seen any great deals on it, until now. You can pick up a 3-pack from Newegg for just $259.99 with coupon code EMCSRFDR3. This is a savings of $40 on the system, making it the same costs as buying only two of them on their own.

With Google WiFi you can easily set up and manage your network right from your phone. The mesh system allows you to bring the internet to parts of your home or office that didn't get a good signal before. If your current system is struggling, or you are looking for something new, be sure to pick up the 3-pack now!

