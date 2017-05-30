Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a discount on Google WiFi you won't want to pass up!
Google WiFi, the company's first mesh internet setup, has been quite popular since its release. At first, it was pretty hard to find, and we've never really seen any great deals on it, until now. You can pick up a 3-pack from Newegg for just $259.99 with coupon code EMCSRFDR3. This is a savings of $40 on the system, making it the same costs as buying only two of them on their own.
With Google WiFi you can easily set up and manage your network right from your phone. The mesh system allows you to bring the internet to parts of your home or office that didn't get a good signal before. If your current system is struggling, or you are looking for something new, be sure to pick up the 3-pack now!
Google WiFi just doesn't have the functionality I need. They should have bought Eero instead of developing from scratch. I'd still prefer either an open source (OpenWRT-based) solution or a guarantee of 10 years of support. Even a Chromebook gets 5+ years.
chromebook get 6.5+ support(changed last year). but wonder where u got the idea that google wifi wont be supported for long?
Can you point to the statement of support longevity for Google WiFi? They have one for Chromebooks, but I haven't been able to find one for their WiFi.
EDIT: Just chatted with them. No written support guarantee, at all.
Google Support
Elvert6:08 PM
Thank you for contacting Wifi Care! My name is Elvert. I'm happy to answer any questions you have about Google Wifi.
Elvert6:08 PM
Hi!
Elvert6:08 PM
Mace, how can I help you today?
Mace Moneta6:09 PM
Hi! Is there a statement of support longevity for Google WiFi?
Elvert6:09 PM
Thanks for asking. Google Wifi has a one year warranty, however we will provide support for as long as you have the device.
Mace Moneta6:10 PM
Is there a statement as part of the product information (a URL, PDF, etc.) that I can point to that indicates that?
Elvert6:10 PM
Here is the best thing I can find about that. It comes from our support site and is about our warranty.
Elvert6:11 PM
https://support.google.com/wifi/answer/6287023?hl=en
Mace Moneta6:11 PM
So, no written support guarantee?
Elvert6:12 PM
The device was launched in Winter of 2016, so I assure you that we will be supporting this for quite some time.
Elvert6:12 PM
We have no plans to one day quit supporting this device.
Mace Moneta6:12 PM
Unfortunately, chats aren't binding. Thanks anyway.
Elvert6:12 PM
No problem. Any other questions today?
Mace Moneta6:12 PM
Nope.
Elvert6:13 PM
Sounds good. Have a great rest of your day Mace.
I considered getting one but settled on the Orbi instead. Actually, I got the AmpliFi HD, but the unit I received was missing parts, and Ubiquiti wouldn't help, referring me back to Jet, who said their partner didn't have any more of them, so all I could get was a refund. So I grabbed the Orbi and have been extremely happy with it.
Anyway...as for Google WiFi, I'm trying to understand why it's necessary to have the thing tied into Google's servers, such that, if they go down, the router goes down. That just doesn't make a bit of sense. It's a device to route traffic on a local network, and you don't need outside help to do that.
I'm unsure 100% but I believe these don't stop functioning if Google's servers go offline (btw, when does that EVER happen?) It sends crash reports, performance reports, allows your multiple devices to talk to one another, etc. to improve its devices and software....like all of Google's products/services. I get the data mining argument and so on....who doesn't do that anymore, anyway?
I get what you two are going for to some degree but some of us are ok with getting behind Google's devices...which are always getting better and better as time goes on. To each their own.
See:
Google accidentally resets OnHub and Google Wifi routers with server error
https://www.extremetech.com/electronics/245009-google-accidentally-reset...