If you're looking for a smartphone on a budget, you can get a Verizon unlocked Google Pixel 3 smartphone for just $169.99 at B&H. That's a great discount considering the other unlocked phones for the other carriers are going for $230, and you can find this phone going for $285 at other retailers. The drop to $170 is within about $10 of the best deal we've seen for the Pixel 3 recently.

Talk Google Pixel 3 64GB smartphone Verizon unlocked Only the Verizon Unlocked version is on sale. Other carriers are still going for $230. The Pixel 3 has 64GB storage but the 128GB version is also discounted to $200 from $250. Get rear 12.2MP dual-pixel cameras, 4G LTE, an OLED screen, and more. $169.99 $230.00 $60 off See at B&H

The budget version of the next-generation Pixel 4, the Pixel 4a, is one of our favorite budget phones, but even it is priced at $300 or more most places right now. Save some money and get a phone with many of the same features with today's deal.

The Pixel 3 was one of our favorite phones when it first released and we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. Even at its full price of $800 back then, Andrew Martonik said "I can recommend them without qualms or caveats, because they're just so good at doing the things everyone wants from a modern smartphone... without show-stopping issues, problems, or tricks to learn."

With this phone you get 4GB memory, at least 64GB storage, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, and a powerful 2.5GHz Kryo 385 Gold quad-core processor. It has a 5.5-inch OLED screen with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 coating to make it extremely durable. Other features include USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, NFC pairing, and more.

Record video in up to 4K resolutions and take fantastic pictures. You'll get a 12.2MP sensor on the wide-angle rear camera with a 28mm lens. The front has both a wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lens with 8MP sensors. The cameras include plenty of great features like phase-detect autofocus, multi-frame dynamic range enhancement, and even electronic image stabilization.