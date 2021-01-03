Amazon has a unique bundle that features two EufyCam security cameras and an additional motion sensor on sale for $199.99 when you use the code EUFYCAM8810 during checkout. This system was selling for as much as $500 at the beginning of December. The package dropped down to $300 just a couple weeks ago, and today's code knocks another $100 off the price. That brings it down to the single best price we've ever seen and one of the better deals on a EufyCam security system ever.

The two-camera kit includes two very capable security cameras. These are completely wireless devices that are super easy to install. They are also IP67 rated, which means they can resist both water and dust to a high degree so you can place these cameras outside and not worry about the weather. The convenience of being able to place these outside with a wireless setup would be nullified if the battery sucked, but luckily for you it doesn't. The cameras are designed with batteries that can last for up to 365 days or even as long as three years in standby mode.

Features of the cameras include the ability to record in full 1080p resolution. They also have great night vision for crystal-clear quality day or night. Plus the two-way audio means you can not only hear what's happening but speak through the camera to visitors. They also have facial recognition so the cameras can tell the difference between a bird or a human before sending you notifications.

Use the additional sensor to receive even more data on how to keep your home safe. Of course, you can add even more sensors over time to completely cover your home. Add more cameras, too, to keep every angle covered. Do whatever you have to do to keep your home safe and do it in a simple, easy way.