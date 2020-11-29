The Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds have dropped to $24.99 for Cyber Monday at Best Buy. These earbuds are really good and regularly go for closer to $50. We have seen them drop this low a couple times before, but it's still a deal worth taking advantage of, especially if you prefer budget earbuds.

listen up Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds Cyber Monday The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 5 hours on a single use. The case gives you a total of 24 hours. Has built-in mic for taking calls, water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and even Tile tech for tracking misplaced earbuds. $24.99 $60.00 $35 off See at Best Buy

You might be surprised at just how good these earbuds are for only costing $25. They have a lot of the features of more advanced devices at a fraction of the cost. The Bluetooth will work seamlessly to pair with your devices, automatically connect, and stream all your audio whether it's music or TV shows or whatever.

The earbuds are IP55 rated. This means they are resistant to water and dust. Essentially when it comes to dirt, you don't have to worry about it interfering with the earbuds' operation, even if a little bit gets in there. The water resistance means you can use these earbuds at the gym or even if you get caught in the rain. They can resist being directly blasted by water from a nozzle, too, at the IPx5 rating.

Use the rechargeable battery to always keep your earbuds juiced up and ready to go. They can last for up to five hours on a single charge. The charging case that comes with them includes extra battery power that will give you up to 24 hours of playtime before you need to plug into a wall somewhere.

The built-in microphone lets you go hands free and make or receive phone calls. You can even use the headset's controls to answer or end your phone call, requiring just a simple press of a button. You won't even have to look at your phone. The controls can also be used to select a different track either forward or back and adjust the volume.