When it comes to cloud computing, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is near the top of the pile. It can be found in countless places around the web, and it's comprised of multiple services from computing and storage to analytics. As AWS continues to grow, there is understandably an urgent need for trained professionals in the field.

Because AWS is comprised of so many different services, becoming proficient in the entire system can be pricey and time-consuming. Instead of finding the appropriate courses on your own, why not grab a bundle?

Right now, Android Central Digital Offers has a deal on an Amazon Web Services Certification Training mega bundle that included eight certification courses with more than 50 hours of training. Instead of paying $1,299, you'll instead pay just $69. That's 94 percent off the regular price!

The eight courses in this bundle include:

AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training

Introduction to Amazon S3 Training Course

Introduction to Amazon Route 53 Training

Introduction to Amazon EC2 Training Course

AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Course

Amazon VPC Training Course

AWS Lambda Training Course

AWS Database Migration Service Course

If you're looking to prepare yourself for the AWS certification exams, this bundle of courses is what you need. At just $69, the price won't get much better.

