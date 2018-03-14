Amazon no longer powers its Prime-exclusive phones with ads, but that doesn't mean the discounts are gone. The 64GB Moto G5 Plus has dropped to its lowest price yet, and it's hard to find a better value out there than this deal. It has a 5.2-inch display, 64GB of internal storage, and comes unlocked.
You can use this on any major U.S. carrier without any issue, so be sure to grab one before the price jumps back up. Looking for something different? Be sure to check out all of the Prime exclusive devices now.