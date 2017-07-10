You can save up to 40 percent on new Fire tablets with Amazon Prime Day!
The affordable Amazon Fire tablets are great options for those who wish to enjoy a portable experience without forking out on more expensive devices. To make these tablets even more appealing, Amazon has decided to drop the pricing for the Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and the Kids Editions for both devices as part of Prime Day. Check out the various Fire tablets on sale today:
- Amazon Fire 7 - £29.99 (40% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 - £49.99 (38% off)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition - £69.99 (30% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - £89.99 (31% off)
And if you're not a fan of Fire tablets, or happen to already own one, check out other deals that are currently running today with Prime Day!
Reader comments
with no play store whats the point? most apps are out of date for a few years now.
i was looking for an app and i found the app in amazon to be in gingerbread era. while the play store is material design
Because, believe it or not, there are a great many people that are perfectly happy using a tablet for just web browsing, email, book reading, youtube, and shopping on Amazon.