Amazon launched the Echo family in India yesterday, with the second-generation Echo, Echo Dot, and the Echo Plus up for pre-order in the country. To sweeten the deal for early adopters, Amazon is offering an enticing 30% off on all Echo devices, and throwing in a year's worth of Prime membership for free.

Here's the breakdown on the pricing after the 30% discount:

That's just the discount from Amazon. As part of its Great Indian Festival, the retailer is rolling out a 10% cashback deal to Citibank credit and debit card holders, so if you're a Citibank customer, you get an additional 10% off the price of the Echo devices. Then there's the annual Prime membership, which is a ₹999 ($15) value. If you're already a Prime member, you'll get an additional year's worth of membership for free, but if you haven't subscribed yet, you'll be enrolled in the program.

The caveat here is that you just can't head to Amazon and purchase the device. The introductory price is invite-only, so you'll have to submit a request to purchase an Echo device. If you're invited, you'll receive an email from Amazon to purchase the device of your choice. After registering interest, it takes roughly around 15 hours for Amazon to send you an invite, and the invitation itself is valid for three days.

30% off an Echo device is an amazing offer, and the additional Citibank cashback combined with free Prime makes this a stellar deal. If you've been eyeing the Alexa platform, now is the time to make the jump.

