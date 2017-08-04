Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a one-day deal on Alexa-enabled products!

Best Buy is running a one-day sale on Amazon's Alexa-powered devices, and you won't want to miss out. If for some crazy reason you haven't already bought an Echo or Echo Dot, or maybe you have and now you want more, today's deal matches some of the lows we've seen for each product. You can use these to control your music, smart home devices and much more!

You can also save on the Alexa-enabled versions of the Fire tablet. This allows you to take Alexa with you while on the go, and have access to tons of great apps, media and more! Keep in mind that the internal storage on these is a bit low, so you'll definitely want to add a microSD card to hold more with you while on the go.

Keep in mind that these deals are only good for today, August 3, so don't wait too long to make the purchase. Odds are these will sell out throughout the day, so don't get left behind.

